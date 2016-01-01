Dr. Amanda Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Wright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Mandeville2810 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Wright, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932337474
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.