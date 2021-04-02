Overview

Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.



Dr. Woodworth works at Drexel Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.