Dr. Amanda Wolthoff, MD
Dr. Amanda Wolthoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center2321 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 329-2263
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
I have been to so many dermatologist in the past and I have felt they prescribe you all these crazy expensive brand name medication that is going to be trial and error to see if its even going to work. However I made an appointment to see Dr. Wolthoff due to other reviews and she does have a pretty booked schedule but I waited and finally got in to see her. At the first appointment I could tell Dr. Wolthoff truly is the pure representation of what any patient would want in a provider. She has tremendous bedside manner, very welcoming, and truly listens to your concerns and she gives you several options or approaches to your specific skin issues. Her assistant Liz is just like her. I would recommend if your battling with troubled skin, Dr. Wolthoff is the dermatologist you want to see. The wait to se her is worth it because you will have the best care while being under her care.
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1992016869
- Texas Tech Univ Health Sciences Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Oklahoma
- Dermatology
