Dr. Amanda White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. White works at
Locations
University Physicians Group911 W 38th St Ste 202, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-8670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amanda White and staff, are compassionate, knowledgeable, and friendly. They addressed all my delicate health issues with the greatest professionalism and care. Dr. White gave me the greatest confidence that she will provide a solution to my health concerns. Thank you Dr. Amanda White and wonderful staff!
About Dr. Amanda White, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164642237
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Cervicitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
