Dr. Amanda Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Wheeler, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Wheeler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stanford Hospital and Clinics300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 723-6661
-
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 460, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 652-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?
I thought she was terrific, took her time, explained everything thoroughly and answered all my questions. I felt very confidant having her as my surgeon. Knew her stuff!
About Dr. Amanda Wheeler, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477749752
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Cancer Institute
- Stanford University
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.