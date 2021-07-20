Overview

Dr. Amanda Wheeler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler works at Lucille Packard in Stanford, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.