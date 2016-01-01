Overview

Dr. Amanda Wendel, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Charles, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Wendel works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Saint Charles, IL with other offices in Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.