Dr. Amanda Wendel, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Wendel, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Charles, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Wendel works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Saint Charles, IL with other offices in Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 101, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 315-6500
  2. 2
    Iowa City Dermatology LLC
    269 N 1st Ave Ste 100, Iowa City, IA 52245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 339-3872
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Acne
Dermatitis
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amanda Wendel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699973131
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Wendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wendel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wendel has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wendel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

