Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5 E 98th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 523-8314
-
2
Divine Home Care Agency300 Cadman Plz W, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 210-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
Dr. Walsh possesses great energy. She showed confidence and excellent skill in treating the rheumatoid nodes on my wrist and thumb. The surgical procedure was fast and painless. Oh, and did I mention she has great energy!!!
About Dr. Amanda Walsh, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1043637952
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.