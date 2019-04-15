Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Wallace, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amanda Wallace, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Florida State University.
Rocky Mountain Pain Solutions255 Union Blvd Ste 400, Lakewood, CO 80228 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I used to see dr Wallace for pain management and she left the practice of “Colorado pain care”. I really really miss her. The combination of compassion, skill, knowledge and superbly excellent. She is also highly skilled with the injections to relieve pain. I could ask her anything about pain management, new treatments, experimental treatment, recommendations for other specialists- she had answers. And she was so kind, taking time to listen and explain. I miss her so much. Please come back.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1174750707
- Florida State University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.