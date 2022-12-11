Overview

Dr. Amanda Trucksess, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Trucksess works at OrthoVirginia in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.