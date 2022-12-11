See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Reston, VA
Dr. Amanda Trucksess, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (112)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Trucksess, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Trucksess works at OrthoVirginia in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia
    1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 400, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-7606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Coccygeal Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I was very impressed with Dr. Trucksess. She is very well educated, experienced, knowledgeable and personable. During my EMG, which I have previously had done a few years ago by another physician, she explained each step, each process that she was performing and what she was looking for. I was highly impressed with her. I highly and enthusiastically recommend Dr. Trucksess.
    Kevin W. — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Amanda Trucksess, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366655839
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Trucksess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trucksess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trucksess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trucksess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trucksess works at OrthoVirginia in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Trucksess’s profile.

    Dr. Trucksess has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trucksess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Trucksess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trucksess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trucksess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trucksess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

