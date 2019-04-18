Overview

Dr. Amanda Titus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Titus works at Mercy Clinic Rheumatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Temporal Arteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.