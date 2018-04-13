Overview

Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA, River Ridge, LA and Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.