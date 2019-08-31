See All Dermatologists in Olathe, KS
Dr. Amanda Tauscher, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Tauscher, MD is a Dermatologist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.

Dr. Tauscher works at Johnson County Dermatology in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johnson County Dermatology
    153 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olathe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Impetigo

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 31, 2019
    Dr. Tauscher has been my dermatologist for over 15 years. Over the years I have seen her for several different types of skin issues. She has always been kind, professional, knowledgeable and took the time to answer all my pertinent questions. I am so thankful she is my doctor.
    Nancy H in Overland Park , KS — Aug 31, 2019
    About Dr. Amanda Tauscher, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841210770
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
