Dr. Amanda Sutherland, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Amanda Sutherland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sutherland works at Advanced Women's Care of the Lowcountry in Hilton Head Island, SC with other offices in Bluffton, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Women's Care of the Lowcountry
    8 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 150, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 341-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Women's Care of the Lowcountry, PC
    29 Plantation Park Dr Ste 401, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 341-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amanda Sutherland, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386870574
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Cleveland
    Undergraduate School

