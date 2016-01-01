Dr. Amanda Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Sutherland, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Sutherland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Locations
Advanced Women's Care of the Lowcountry8 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 150, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 341-9700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Advanced Women's Care of the Lowcountry, PC29 Plantation Park Dr Ste 401, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 341-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Sutherland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386870574
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- University Cleveland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutherland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Dr. Sutherland speaks Spanish.
Dr. Sutherland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods.