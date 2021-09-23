Dr. Amanda Steele, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Steele, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Steele, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Steele works at
Locations
1
Park Nicollet Clinic-st Louis Park3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3280
2
Park Nicollet9555 Upland Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 993-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Alomere Health
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steele helped treat my chronic pain and helped with my initial diagnosis after I searched for ten years! She is very knowledgeable and truly cares about her patients. I recommended her to a friend also dealing with an unknown source of chronic pain, and Dr. Steele helped her determine the diagnosis, too! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Amanda Steele, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1225299266
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele works at
Dr. Steele has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.