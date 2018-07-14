Dr. Amanda Silver-Karcioglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver-Karcioglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Silver-Karcioglu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Silver-Karcioglu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Silver-Karcioglu works at
Locations
NorthShore Medical Group9669 Kenton Ave Ste 206, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 674-3626
NY Otolarygnology Group2205 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 967-6696
Gramercy Park and Murray HIll36A E 36th St Ste 200A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-8575
Upper West Side9 W 67th St Apt 1F, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 501-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't speak higher of Dr. Karcioglu. I never really write reviews but was so appreciative of her help today, that I felt compelled. In the past, I've felt brushed off and was asked to schedule a longer appointment, which is always difficult to do with specialists. With this in mind, I went into the appointment expecting to be told exactly that, but she really blew my expectations out of the water. Dr. K addressed my concern immediately and was extremely efficient, thorough, professional and
About Dr. Amanda Silver-Karcioglu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174686893
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
