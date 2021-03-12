Dr. Amanda Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Silva, MD
Dr. Amanda Silva, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center, University Of Illinois Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 257-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Illinois Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This doctor is amazing she made me feel so much better about myself and she gave me the confidence about myself again
About Dr. Amanda Silva, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Vanderbilt University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.