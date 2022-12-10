Dr. Shepherd-Littlejohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Shepherd-Littlejohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Shepherd-Littlejohn, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center.
NYU Winthrop Neurosurgery Associates200 Old Country Rd Ste 485, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4822
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shepherd-littlejohn is a wonderful doctor. She performed my mom’s procedure yesterday. Her knowledge and skills are excellent and she is kind and caring. She was doing whatever she can do to help my mom. She respected my mom’s requests and gave my mom as much time as she needed to talk to her. She explained everything about the procedure in detail until we understood. My mom came home yesterday without any bleeding and only slight pain even my mom is 82 years old. I highly recommend Dr. Shepherd-Littlejohn. Thanks, Dr. Shepherd!
About Dr. Amanda Shepherd-Littlejohn, MD
- Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285963843
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Gynecological Oncology
