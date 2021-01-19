Dr. Amanda Sergay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sergay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Sergay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Sergay, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Sergay works at
Locations
-
1
PHDermatology4197 WOODLANDS PKWY, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 786-3810Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Palm Harbor Dermatology310 S Macdill Ave Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 324-6630
-
3
Riverside Spine and Pain Physicians3622 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 513-3643
-
4
Henry E Wiley III MD PA1425 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 253-2635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sergay?
I really like Dr. Sergay. I have seen Dr. Sergay for many years, and I have always found her knowledgeable, compassionate, and professional. She has treated me for several different conditions, and I trust her advice and treatment. I highly recommend her. A+++++ from me!
About Dr. Amanda Sergay, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1730362112
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sergay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sergay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sergay works at
Dr. Sergay has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sergay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sergay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sergay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sergay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sergay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.