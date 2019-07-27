Dr. Amanda Schieler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schieler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Schieler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Schieler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Locations
1
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Rising Sun Avenue7201 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 745-3525
2
Practice201 Old York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 763-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schieler was very helpful. For the last couple of months I have been in and out of the Dr. and/or hospital and nobody seem to know what the problem was and would just send me home feeling hopeless. Dr. Schieler took the time out to listen to my concerns and come up with steps towards a resolution. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Amanda Schieler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1942627088
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schieler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schieler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schieler has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schieler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Schieler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schieler.
