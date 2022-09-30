Dr. Amanda Schiefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Schiefer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Schiefer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
Dr. Schiefer works at
Locations
Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Ms971 Lakeland Dr Ste 450, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 948-5158
Baptist Premier Medical Group1200 N State St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 352-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive, hospital. Explains well.
About Dr. Amanda Schiefer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1477563104
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
