Dr. Amanda Rudert, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Amanda Rudert, DO
Overview
Dr. Amanda Rudert, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rudert works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group Allergy and Immunology, 3271 Clear Vista Ct NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
35 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Rudert, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1811336506
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudert accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rudert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rudert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudert works at
Dr. Rudert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.