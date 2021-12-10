Dr. Amanda Auerbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auerbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Auerbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Auerbach, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Lowell General Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Auerbach works at
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Lowell General Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auerbach?
Exceptional treatment and care
About Dr. Amanda Auerbach, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1558592261
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auerbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auerbach accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auerbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auerbach works at
Dr. Auerbach has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auerbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Auerbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auerbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auerbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auerbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.