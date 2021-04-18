Overview

Dr. Amanda Ribbeck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Ribbeck works at Northtowns Cardiology PLLC in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.