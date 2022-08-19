Dr. Mandy Reimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandy Reimer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mandy Reimer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Reimer works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Center of East Alabama2570 Village Professional Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-6320Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eamc Lanier
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reimer?
Dr. Reimer is an excellent, caring doctor. I have been seeing her for a couple of years. She spends an appropriate amount of time with me and works with me to resolve my PD related symptoms. She works with me to adjust my medications and tries new treatments as well. I have also seen her PA, Morgan. Morgan is also wonderful to work with. The wait time in the waiting room and treatment room is minimal. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Mandy Reimer, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1558651570
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reimer works at
Dr. Reimer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reimer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.