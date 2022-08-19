Overview

Dr. Mandy Reimer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Reimer works at Neurology Center Of East Alabama in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.