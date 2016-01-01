Dr. Amanda Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Ramos, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Britain, CT.
Dr. Ramos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 827-6068Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tolland Tpke Ste 201, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 533-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramos?
About Dr. Amanda Ramos, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1538502489
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.