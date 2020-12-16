Overview

Dr. Amanda Pusey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Pusey works at Psychiatric Specialty Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.