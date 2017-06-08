Overview

Dr. Amanda Powers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Powers works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.