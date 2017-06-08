Dr. Amanda Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Powers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Powers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Powers works at
Locations
-
1
Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 932-5227
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powers?
Wonderful Dr. ....
About Dr. Amanda Powers, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1659539088
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.