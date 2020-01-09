Dr. Pope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Pope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Pope, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1690
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 121, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 588-3821
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate the amount of time she took with my daughter. We came home feeling relieved that we finally found a doctor who had the confidence and knowledge to diagnose her condition. Well worth the wait. She explained the probable causes and course of action in a way that was direct, to the point, & easily understood. She came across as energetic and passionate in what she does. Her staff has a wonderful sense of humor which instantly eased my daughters anxiety (& mine).
About Dr. Amanda Pope, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pope has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.