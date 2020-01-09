See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Amanda Pope, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Pope, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Pope works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1690
  2. 2
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 121, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 588-3821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Acid Reflux
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chronic Constipation
Cirrhosis
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Copper Metabolism Disorders
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Enteritis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2020
    I appreciate the amount of time she took with my daughter. We came home feeling relieved that we finally found a doctor who had the confidence and knowledge to diagnose her condition. Well worth the wait. She explained the probable causes and course of action in a way that was direct, to the point, & easily understood. She came across as energetic and passionate in what she does. Her staff has a wonderful sense of humor which instantly eased my daughters anxiety (& mine).
    patient — Jan 09, 2020
    About Dr. Amanda Pope, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609138189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Phoenix Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pope has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

