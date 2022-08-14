Dr. Peltier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Peltier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Peltier, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Peltier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Neurology2220 Pierce Ave Ste D1053, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-0060
-
2
The Vanderbilt Clinic-1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3930, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peltier?
I agree that it took a long time to get an initial appointment with Dr. Peltier, but it was worth the wait. She gave me plenty of time to discuss what was going on and was great at explaining everything to me. She took my questions and concerns seriously and I'm comfortable with the diagnosis. It will be much easier to get in to see her now that the initial visit is completed and I will be seeing her for a follow up next year (already scheduled). Also, the doctor assisting her took the most comprehensive visit notes I've ever seen. I would 100% recommend.
About Dr. Amanda Peltier, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093802126
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peltier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peltier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peltier works at
Dr. Peltier has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peltier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peltier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peltier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peltier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peltier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.