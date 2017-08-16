See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Infectious Disease Medicine
Dr. Amanda Parks, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Parks works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Abscess

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 16, 2017
    Dr. Parks is a wonderful infectious disease specialist - she makes sure to explain her decisions and course of treatment in a way I can understand.
    About Dr. Amanda Parks, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1801058474
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • St. George's University
    • Infectious Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Beaufort Memorial Hospital
    • Coastal Carolina Hospital
    • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

