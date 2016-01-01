See All Rheumatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Amanda Nussdorf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Nussdorf works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Rheumatology Associates
    211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Rheumatology Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

About Dr. Amanda Nussdorf, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649634734
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
Residency
  • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
Internship
  • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
Medical Education
  • State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amanda Nussdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nussdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nussdorf works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Nussdorf’s profile.

Dr. Nussdorf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussdorf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

