Dr. Amanda Fader, MD

Oncology
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Fader, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Fader works at JOHNS HOPKINS CARDIOLOGY in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Cardiology
    600 N Wolfe St Ste 281, Baltimore, MD 21287 (410) 955-8240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 10, 2022
    My mom and I LOVE Dr. Fader and her team. She is an extraordinary surgeon and an even kinder person. Her bedside manner is lovely and she truly cares about each and every patient. We can't thank her enough for giving us the gift of our good health. She is truly amazing!
    Joanna Warden — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Amanda Fader, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770750598
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Fader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fader works at JOHNS HOPKINS CARDIOLOGY in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Fader’s profile.

    Dr. Fader has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Fader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

