Dr. Amanda Fader, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amanda Fader, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Johns Hopkins Cardiology600 N Wolfe St Ste 281, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-8240
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My mom and I LOVE Dr. Fader and her team. She is an extraordinary surgeon and an even kinder person. Her bedside manner is lovely and she truly cares about each and every patient. We can't thank her enough for giving us the gift of our good health. She is truly amazing!
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Dr. Fader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fader has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Fader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fader.
