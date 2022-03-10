Overview

Dr. Amanda Fader, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Fader works at JOHNS HOPKINS CARDIOLOGY in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.