Dr. Amanda Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Nelson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Northwest Cosmetic Surgery Holdings, LLC777 SW Mill View Way Ste 100, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 388-1022Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Moda Health
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My breasts took a toll after having 2 kids. I looked around at different plastic surgeons and decided on Amanda Nelson. This is one of the best decisions I have ever made. She is very caring, thorough and really listens to what you want. I wanted to get Breast implants that would bring me back to my pre-kid size without looking fake. She delivered exactly what I asked for. I could not be more happy. Almost a year later and I’m still in awe of Amanda’s work. I highly recommend Amanda Nelson and I will definitely be using her services again.
About Dr. Amanda Nelson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
