Dr. Amanda Murdock, MD
Dr. Amanda Murdock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Brian J Eades MD1301 S Coulter St Ste 300, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 356-4609
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Dr. Murdock is an amazing doctor! I saw her for the second half of my pregnancy and she always answered my questions fully and spent that extra time to make sure I was comfortable. She puts you at ease in what can be nerve wracking moments. I ended up having an emergency c-section and she is a very competent surgeon. I will be using her for future pregnancies.
About Dr. Amanda Murdock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1164610283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
