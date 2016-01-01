See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lombard, IL
Dr. Amanda Munoz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lombard, IL. 

Dr. Munoz works at Dupage Medical Group in Lombard, IL with other offices in Wheaton, IL, Naperville, IL and Bloomingdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DuPage Medical Group
    2725 Technology Dr, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 348-3300
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care - Obstetrics and Gynecology
    150 E Willow Ave Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 980-3366
  3. 3
    Dupage Medical Group - Allergyasthma
    808 Rickert Dr Ste 202, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 548-3366
  4. 4
    Female Healthcare
    471 W Army Trail Rd Ste 103, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 980-3366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Mastodynia
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Mastodynia
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Amanda Munoz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    NPI Number
    • 1841601796
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Munoz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

