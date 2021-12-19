See All Critical Care Surgeons in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Amanda Morehouse Nguyen, MD

Critical Care Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Morehouse Nguyen, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital

Dr. Morehouse Nguyen works at TriStar Gynecologic Oncology - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TriStar Breast Surgery
    5653 Frist Blvd Ste 239, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amanda Morehouse Nguyen, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    • English
    • 1184887580
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Emory University School of Medicine|University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
