Dr. Amanda Morehouse Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amanda Morehouse Nguyen, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital
TriStar Breast Surgery5653 Frist Blvd Ste 239, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7182
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Piedmont Hospital
She is very thorough and one of the most compassionate doctors I've ever had.
About Dr. Amanda Morehouse Nguyen, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1184887580
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine|University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Morehouse Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morehouse Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morehouse Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morehouse Nguyen works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Morehouse Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehouse Nguyen.
