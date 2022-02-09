Dr. Amanda Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Miles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Miles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cushing, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma School Of Community Medicine and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Miles works at
Locations
Utica Park Clinic at Hillcrest Cushing1027 E Cherry St # 300, Cushing, OK 74023 Directions (918) 225-3006
Glen Henry MD1411 W 7th Ave, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 624-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love dr miles she had been taking care of all my pregnancy with my third pregnancy now I am a high risk and she is caring for me in the same way she would do for anyone else she is friendly and will listen to any concerns or anything and will talk u through it i will always go to her
About Dr. Amanda Miles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1477810851
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma, Tulsa, OK
- University Of Oklahoma School Of Community Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
