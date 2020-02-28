Dr. McClung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda McClung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda McClung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. McClung works at
Locations
Lynchburg Surgical Associates Inc.1906 Thomson Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-3933
Centra Health Inc1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3933
Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She was fabulous, fantastic! I would request her for any future surgery! She’s the best
About Dr. Amanda McClung, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265503338
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClung has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.
