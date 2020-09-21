See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Amanda Mazza, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amanda Mazza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

Dr. Mazza works at Kaiser Permanente Pasadena Medical Offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Kaiser Permanente Pasadena
    3280 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 338-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Dizziness
Immunization Administration
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
  Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
  Cough
Diabetes Type 2
  Dry Skin
Dysphagia
  Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
  Headache
Hernia
  Hives
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  Nausea
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
  Polyuria
Rash
Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
  Stye
  Tinnitus
  Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
  Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 21, 2020
    Dr. Mazza is caring, thoughtful and proactive. I very much appreciate her care and kindness and wish more PCPs could be like her.
    — Sep 21, 2020
    About Dr. Amanda Mazza, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396998753
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Mazza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazza works at Kaiser Permanente Pasadena Medical Offices in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mazza’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

