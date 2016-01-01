Dr. Amanda Mayes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Mayes, DMD
Dr. Amanda Mayes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine.
James L. Dixon DMD Ps2520 Perry Ave Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions (360) 450-2867
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dentistry
- English
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Dr. Mayes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
460 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayes.
