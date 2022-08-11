Overview

Dr. Amanda Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Medicine& Dentistry Of New Jersey|University Of Medicine&amp; Dentistry Of New Jersey



Dr. Martin works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.