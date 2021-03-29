Dr. Amanda Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Marshall, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Marshall, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Rio Grande Hospital.
Locations
Tru Ortho18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 878-4116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Rio Grande Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr Marshall’s clinic 100%. She is a person who takes her time to attend each patient.
About Dr. Amanda Marshall, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821077132
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Physics ( Summa Cum Laude)
