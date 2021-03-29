Overview

Dr. Amanda Marshall, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Rio Grande Hospital.



Dr. Marshall works at Tru Ortho in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.