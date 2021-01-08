Overview

Dr. Amanda Manceau-Kha, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Manceau-Kha works at Advanced Women's Health of Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.