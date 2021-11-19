Dr. Amanda Maher, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Maher, DDS
Overview
Dr. Amanda Maher, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Halfmoon, NY.
Dr. Maher works at
Locations
1st Advantage Dental - Clifton Park1532 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 362-4573Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MetLife
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UniCare
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maher?
Hygienist & dentist were wonderful!
About Dr. Amanda Maher, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1285134932
