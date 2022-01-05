Dr. Lovette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Lovette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Lovette, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Delta, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
High Country Orthopaedics & Sports PC296 Stafford Ln, Delta, CO 81416 Directions (970) 546-4000
Delta County Memorial Hospital1501 E 3rd St, Delta, CO 81416 Directions (970) 874-7681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a delightful woman, we were in the ER on new years eve, she was comforting to my son and took great care of him as well as kept me well informed and I felt she really listened and cared.
About Dr. Amanda Lovette, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1144209545
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovette.
