Dr. Amanda Littleton, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Amanda Littleton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Littleton works at Novant Health Twin City Pediatrics in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Twin City Pediatrics
    Novant Health Twin City Pediatrics
2821 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103
(336) 571-7572

Fever
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Amanda Littleton, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1619132628
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    • Pediatrics
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

