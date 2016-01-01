Overview

Dr. Amanda Laird, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Laird works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.