Dr. Wakeley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Wakeley, DO
Dr. Amanda Wakeley, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Carolinas Healthcare System Diabetes Care4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 302-8320
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 302-8320
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr K is the best doctor I’ve ever had. She really listens, doesn’t make you feel rushed, and has a friendly, gentle bedside manner. Highly recommend
About Dr. Amanda Wakeley, DO
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Wakeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wakeley has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakeley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakeley.
