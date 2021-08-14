See All Rheumatologists in Charlotte, NC
Rheumatology
4.0 (4)
11 years of experience
Dr. Amanda Wakeley, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Wakeley works at Mecklenburg Medical Group in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Carolinas Healthcare System Diabetes Care
    4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28211
    19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219

  Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Arthritis
Osteopenia
Gout Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr K is the best doctor I've ever had. She really listens, doesn't make you feel rushed, and has a friendly, gentle bedside manner. Highly recommend
    Amanda — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Amanda Wakeley, DO

    Rheumatology
    11 years of experience
    English
    1699037002
    Education & Certifications

    UPMC - Presbyterian
    Carolinas Medical Center
    Carolinas Medical Center
    Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wakeley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wakeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wakeley works at Mecklenburg Medical Group in Charlotte, NC.

    Dr. Wakeley has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakeley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

