Dr. Amanda Kaufman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Amanda Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amanda Kaufman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Integrative Healthcare Providers2800 S State St Ste 215, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 547-3990
Integrative Healthcare Providers3053 Miller Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 547-3990
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Dr. Kaufman has the best bedside manners. She listens thoroughly to us. She is extremely knowledgeable! She truly cares for her patients and that is felt every time we visit her.
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255429320
- University MI
- St Joseph's Hospital
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan
- Integrative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.