Dr. Amanda Ivy, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amanda Ivy, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Resolute Health Hospital.

Dr. Ivy works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    TSAOG Orthopaedics - New Braunfels
    601 Creekside Xing # 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Christus Trinity Clinic
    1340 Wonder World Dr Ste 4301, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 353-6400

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Resolute Health Hospital

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 03, 2022
    Dr Ivy was very knowledgeable and had a great personality! She was very honest and open about my diagnosis. I feel confident in her proposed treatment of my knees. I would definitely recommend her for treatment of your knees!
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518055508
    • Sports Medicine Fellowship, Methodist Sports Medicine, Indianapolis, IN
    • University Of South Alabama Orthopaedics
    • University of South Alabama
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    • Louisiana State University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Amanda Ivy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ivy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ivy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ivy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

