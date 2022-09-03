Overview

Dr. Amanda Ivy, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Ivy works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.